HUMANE URBAN WILDLIFE RESOLUTIONS
November 27, 2012 from 6:30 PM - 8:30PM
Wildlife Education Service is hosting a free event to educate residents about non-lethal solutions they can utilize to solve conflicts with wildlife in the urban setting. WE will discuss natural history of our most common animals, conflict resolutions and the rules, regulations and reasons trapping is not a good option.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: wildes
- Starts: November 27, 2012 6:30 PM - 8:30PM
- Price: free
- Location: Westside Community Center 423 W. Victoria St SB
- Website: http://www.sbwilde.org