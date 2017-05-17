Calendar » Humanity Means Business: China Gorman Presents

May 17, 2017 from 11:30am - 1:15pm

Please join the SBHRA for lunch on Wednesday, May 17th, at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort when China Gorman returns to Santa Barbara. China has previously presented at our Chapter on the program When Work Works. regarding workplace effectiveness and flexibility, when she was CEO of the Great Place to Work Institute. China's distinguished career includes serving as the COO and Interim CEO for SHRM.



China will share personal observations from her experience as a CEO/President, as well as current research and analysis on the ROI of creating a more human workplace culture. Despite popular attention being paid in the business media about the importance of “engagement,” progress has been minimal in the big picture. That data point notwithstanding, some organizations are reaping the very real benefits of relating to their employees as people with lives and interests outside the workplace, rather than skills resources that arrive at 9:00 and leave at 5:00.



China will introduce four organizations that are supporting the “humanization” of work. You'll be interested to learn about the positive evidence that shows why humanity means business.