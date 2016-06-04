Humor and Healing
Humor and Healing
Saturday, June 4, 2016
4:00 – 6:00 pm
Institute of World Culture,
Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
Presenters: Robert Moore and Joseph Miller
Humor is a universal experience that heals as well as entertains. Harry Haller, the protagonist in Herman Hesse’s novel Steppenwolf, recovers from existential angst by learning to laugh at himself. Norman Cousins famously recovered from a strange illness by using Vitamin C and comic videos. Science has made serious investigations into the benefits of laughter. In this forum on Humor and Healing you cannot expect us to be completely serious, but we do hope to make you laugh. The main focus will be on examples of types of healing humor from Mark Twain, Brian Regan, Monty Python and sundry others.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Institute of World Culture Santa Barbara
- Starts: June 4, 2016 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Price: Free but donations are most appreciated
- Location: Institute of World Culture, Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.worldculture.org
- Sponsors: Institute of World Culture Santa Barbara