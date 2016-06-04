Calendar » Humor and Healing

June 4, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Humor and Healing

Saturday, June 4, 2016

4:00 – 6:00 pm

Institute of World Culture,

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenters: Robert Moore and Joseph Miller

Humor is a universal experience that heals as well as entertains. Harry Haller, the protagonist in Herman Hesse’s novel Steppenwolf, recovers from existential angst by learning to laugh at himself. Norman Cousins famously recovered from a strange illness by using Vitamin C and comic videos. Science has made serious investigations into the benefits of laughter. In this forum on Humor and Healing you cannot expect us to be completely serious, but we do hope to make you laugh. The main focus will be on examples of types of healing humor from Mark Twain, Brian Regan, Monty Python and sundry others.