Calendar » Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens Day Trip

May 1, 2014 from 7:30 am - 7:00 pm

Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Members and friends are invited to a special day trip to the Huntington in Pasadena on May 1, 2014. The Huntington Botanical Gardens are an ever-changing exhibition of color and a constant delight, especially in the spring! Covering 120 acres, more than a dozen specialized gardens are arranged within a park-like landscape of rolling lawns. The Huntington Art Gallery, originally the Huntington residence, contains one of the most comprehensive collections in this country of 18th- and 19th-century British and French art. It serves as home to Gainsborough’s Blue Boy and Lawrence’s Pinkie. The Huntington Library’s collection of rare books and manuscripts in the fields of British and American history and literature is nothing short of extraordinary. Among the treasures for research and exhibition are the Ellesmere manuscript of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, a Gutenberg Bible on vellum, the double-elephant folio edition of Audubon’s Birds of America, and a world-class collection of the early editions of Shakespeare’s works.

Tickets are $30 and include:

Round trip travel to the Huntington on a comfortable Santa Barbara Airbus

Admission to the Huntington

Snacks and beverages on the bus ride

A wonderful May Day in lush gardens awash with spring color!!

Photo Opportunity!

The Santa Barbara Airbus will leave the Museum promptly at 7:30 am and we will return at 7:00 pm. Lunch is not provided however there are three restaurants on the grounds.