Hush Speak No More
Event #1: MURDER MYSTERY DINNER
This will be a 4 course meal under the stars!
Character details to follow closer to date but this will be a 1920's Great Gatsby theme outside!
We will be giving out gifts to best costumes!
If you are buying more then 1 ticket please make sure to write each persons name and email.
1st: Bri/Apple/Honey Crostini + Cheese Board
2nd: Butternut Squash Soup with Charred Corn
3rd: Apple Roasted PorkLoin with Mushroom Gravy, Herb Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Medley
4th: Apple Dippers
$75.00
Event #2
SILENT DJ BATTLES + MASQUERADE BLOWOUT
$15 Entrance Fee includes BEER, MASK, AND HEADSET
Event#3
FREE Family friendly
maze walk + face & pumpkin painting!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Brass Bear Brewing
- Starts: October 27, 2017 12:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $0 - $75
- Location: Brass Bear Brewing
- Website: http://www.brassbearbrewing.com/
