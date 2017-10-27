Calendar » Hush Speak No More

October 27, 2017 from 12:00pm - 9:00pm

Event #1: MURDER MYSTERY DINNER

This will be a 4 course meal under the stars!

Character details to follow closer to date but this will be a 1920's Great Gatsby theme outside!

We will be giving out gifts to best costumes!

If you are buying more then 1 ticket please make sure to write each persons name and email.

1st: Bri/Apple/Honey Crostini + Cheese Board

2nd: Butternut Squash Soup with Charred Corn

3rd: Apple Roasted PorkLoin with Mushroom Gravy, Herb Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

4th: Apple Dippers

$75.00

Event #2

SILENT DJ BATTLES + MASQUERADE BLOWOUT

$15 Entrance Fee includes BEER, MASK, AND HEADSET

Event#3

FREE Family friendly

maze walk + face & pumpkin painting!