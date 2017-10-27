Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:55 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Hush Speak No More

October 27, 2017 from 12:00pm - 9:00pm

Event #1: MURDER MYSTERY DINNER

This will be a 4 course meal under the stars!

Character details to follow closer to date but this will be a 1920's Great Gatsby theme outside!

We will be giving out gifts to best costumes! 

If you are buying more then 1 ticket please make sure to write each persons name and email.

1st: Bri/Apple/Honey Crostini + Cheese Board

2nd: Butternut Squash Soup with Charred Corn

3rd: Apple Roasted PorkLoin with Mushroom Gravy, Herb Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

4th: Apple Dippers 

$75.00

 

Event #2 

SILENT DJ BATTLES + MASQUERADE BLOWOUT

$15 Entrance Fee includes BEER, MASK, AND HEADSET

 

Event#3

FREE Family friendly
maze walk + face & pumpkin painting!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Brass Bear Brewing
  • Starts: October 27, 2017 12:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: $0 - $75
  • Location: Brass Bear Brewing
  • Website: http://www.brassbearbrewing.com/
  • Sponsors: Brass Bear Brewing
 
 
 