February 13, 2015 from 08:00 pm

I AM Already Well

Theatre. Therapy. Self-discovery

I AM Already Well is a funny, bizarre, sad and poignant blend of storytelling, teaching, and performance art by Dr. Denee Jordan. This real-life psychologist takes us on a journey through her psyche. Lounge Theatre - 6201 Santa Monica Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90038 Tel: (323) 469-9988. Tickets- $19 www.brownpapertickets.com/event/928360

http://theatre.AlreadyWell.com

Free Preview Performance at the Conscious Life Expo Friday, Feb 6 at 4pm

LAX Hilton – 5711 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, 90045