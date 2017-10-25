Friday, March 23 , 2018, 5:13 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

I Am Not Your Negro

October 25, 2017 from 6:00 PM

In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project. The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and successive assassinations of three of his close friends—Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. In his incendiary new documentary, master filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. The result is a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin’s original words and flood of rich archival material. 95 min.

 

