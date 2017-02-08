Calendar » I Learn America

February 8, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

“There’s no denying the film’s social relevance, especially considering the fact that one out of four children in America is an immigrant...” – The Hollywood Reporter

The International High School is a NYC public school dedicated to serving newly arrived immigrant teenagers. The students strive to master English, adapt to families they haven’t seen in years, confront the universal trials of adolescence, and search for a future they can claim as their own. Through these five vibrant young people, their stories and struggles, and their willingness to open their lives and share them with us, we “learn America.” (English, 2013, 93 min)



Co-sponsored by: Gevirtz Graduate School of Education