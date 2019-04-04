Calendar » I Like Scary Movies

April 4, 2019 from 12:00PM - 10:00PM

I Like Scary Movies is the experience that all scary movie fans have been dreaming of – a groundbreaking immersive art installation that is a true celebration of some of the most beloved horror films. This is a unique opportunity for fans to interact and enjoy the films that they love in a completely new way with amazing photo opportunities to share with their friends. Come play with us as we take you back to The Shining, where you can “sink” into the infamous carpet from the Overlook hotel, before wandering through Beetlejuice’s graveyard on your way to the Netherworld Waiting Room. Feel the fear as you enter Freddy’s boiler room from A Nightmare on Elm St. and then revisit The Lost Boys on your way to Pennywise’s lair. After all, we all float down here. When you visit I Like Scary Movies, you enter a multi-sensory experience where you can see, hear, feel and smell the environment. Don’t miss out on the first stop of our tour, opening April 2019 in Los Angeles.