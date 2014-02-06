Calendar » I See Beauty in this Life: A Photographer Looks at 100 Years of Rural California

February 6, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Presenting "I See Beauty in this Life: A Photographer Looks at 100 Years of Rural California," a traveling exhibit from the California Historical Society (CHS), curated by writer and photographer Lisa M. Hamilton. According to the 2010 Census, geographically the state of California is more than 94 percent rural. Over the past two years, Hamilton has been telling the stories of rural communities in her multimedia work Real Rural. For this exhibition she uses the collections of the California Historical Society to connect these present-day stories with the past. The exhibit is a combination of large-scale color prints by Hamilton and her selections from CHS's vast photography collections—material dating from the 1880s through the mid-twentieth century, much of which has never been exhibited before.