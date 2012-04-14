Calendar » “I Will Not Be Silent” Silent Gala

April 14, 2012 from 12:00am - 11:59pm

Now is the time to stand up for children! With child abuse dominating both national and local news, it is an excellent time to partner with CALM in taking a stand against child abuse. This April, rather than host a gala event and spending precious resources on the party, CALM is speaking up by holding an ‘I WILL NOT BE SILENT’, Silent Gala, and all proceeds from our silent gala will be used directly for the assessment, treatment and prevention of child abuse.