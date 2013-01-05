Calendar » I Wish… For All Time

January 5, 2014 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Celebrating the Genius of Michael Jackson & Stevie Wonder, featuring M-Pact and Duwende

Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson are, without question, tow of the faces on pop music’s Mount Rushmore. It is not unreasonable to imagine that their unique vocal qualities would take ten voices to recreate – and in I Wish… For All Time that’s exactly what M-Pact and Duwende have done. Two of the hottest acts in New York’s remarkably resurgent a cappella music scene join their ten voices in tribute to Stevie and Michael; men who left their indelible marks on both American music and American culture. The recreations and reinterpretations of the classic Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson songbooks are accomplished with only the voices on stage, not a single string, keyboard, wind instrument, or drumstick. Prepare to be amazed by the vocal effects of these truly talented singers. This special performance is sponsored in part by Lexus and the Independent.

Tickets are range from $28 - $73, and are available for purchase by calling (805) 899-2222 or visiting www.granadasb.org.

