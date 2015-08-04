Calendar » Ian Cutler Speaking Today at the Montecito Rotary Club

August 4, 2015 from 12:00pm - 1:30pm

Ian Cutler, owner of Cutler's Artisan Spirits, will be our guest speaker today. He will be discussing the process of making spirits, how he chose to run his distillery and tasting room in the Funk Zone, where he sees the spirits market going and much more. Join us today at 12:00-1:30 at the Montecito Country Club. All guests are welcome.

Lunch is $20