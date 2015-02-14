Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:25 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

I❤️️Bees

February 14, 2015 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Please join us at Island seed&feed in Goleta. This is the perfect event to learn more about becoming a beekeeper and there will be an opportunity to buy beekeeping equipment along with some of our delicious avocado honey or rescue honey. 

 

