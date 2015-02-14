I❤️️Bees
February 14, 2015 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
Please join us at Island seed&feed in Goleta. This is the perfect event to learn more about becoming a beekeeper and there will be an opportunity to buy beekeeping equipment along with some of our delicious avocado honey or rescue honey.
Event Details
- Price: 0
- Location: Island seed&feed in goleta;29 s fairview ave, goleta, CA 93110
- Website: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=257823434388807&ref=content_filter