iCAN Art Show-Adelante Charter

April 23, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

We invite you to join us for the iCAN Adelante Art Show where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists. 

*This event will be held at the Chase Palm Park Center.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 23, 2015 5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd., SB, CA, 93101
  • Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar
 
 
 