iCAN Art Show-Adelante Charter
April 23, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm
We invite you to join us for the iCAN Adelante Art Show where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists.
*This event will be held at the Chase Palm Park Center.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: $0
- Location: Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd., SB, CA, 93101
- Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar