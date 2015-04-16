iCAN Art Show at Adams Elementary
April 16, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm
We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Adams Elementary School where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists.
*This event is held in conjunction with the Adams Elementary Open House.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 16, 2015 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: Adams Elementary School, 2701 Las Positas Rd., SB, CA 93105
- Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar