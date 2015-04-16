Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:29 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

iCAN Art Show at Adams Elementary

April 16, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Adams Elementary School where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists. 

*This event is held in conjunction with the Adams Elementary Open House.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 16, 2015 5:30pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Adams Elementary School, 2701 Las Positas Rd., SB, CA 93105
  • Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar
 
 
 