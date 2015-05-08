iCAN Art Show at Cleveland Elementary
May 8, 2015 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm
We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Cleveland Elementary where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists.
*This event is held in conjunction with the Mother's Day Festival
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 8, 2015 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: Cleveland Elementary, 123 Alameda Padre Serra, SB, CA, 93103
- Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar