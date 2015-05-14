Calendar » iCAN Art Show at Franklin Elementary

May 14, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Franklin Elementary where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists.

*This event is held in conjunction with the Franklin Elementary Open House