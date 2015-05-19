iCAN Art Show at Harding Elementary
May 19, 2015 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm
We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Harding University Partnership School where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists.
*This event is held in conjunction with the Harding Open House.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: $0
- Location: Harding University Partnership School, 1625 Robbins St., SB, CA 93101
- Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar