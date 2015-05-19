Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:18 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

iCAN Art Show at Harding Elementary

May 19, 2015 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm

We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Harding University Partnership School where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists. 

*This event is held in conjunction with the Harding Open House.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 19, 2015 4:30pm - 6:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Harding University Partnership School, 1625 Robbins St., SB, CA 93101
  • Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar
 
 
 