iCAN Art Show at McKinley Elementary
May 15, 2015 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm
We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at McKinley Elementary where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists.
*This event is held in conjunction with the May Festival
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 15, 2015 4:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: $0
- Location: McKinley Elementary, 350 Loma Alta Dr., Sb, CA 93109
- Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar