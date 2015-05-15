Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:49 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

iCAN Art Show at McKinley Elementary

May 15, 2015 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm

We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at McKinley Elementary where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists. 

*This event is held in conjunction with the May Festival

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 15, 2015 4:30pm - 6:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: McKinley Elementary, 350 Loma Alta Dr., Sb, CA 93109
  • Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar
 
 
 