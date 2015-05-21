Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

iCAN Art Show at Monroe Elementary

May 21, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Monroe Elementary where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 21, 2015 5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Monroe Elementary, 431 Flora Vista Dr., SB, CA, 93109
  • Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar
 
 
 