iCAN Art Show at Monroe Elementary
May 21, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm
We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Monroe Elementary where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 21, 2015 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: Monroe Elementary, 431 Flora Vista Dr., SB, CA, 93109
- Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar