iCAN Art Show at Santa Barbara Community Academy
March 12, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Santa Barbara Community Academy where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists.
*This event is held in conjunction with the SBCA Core Knowledge Showcase
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 12, 2015 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $0
- Location: Santa Barbara Community Academy, 850 Portesuello Ave, SB, CA 93101
- Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar