iCAN Art Show at Santa Barbara Community Academy

March 12, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Santa Barbara Community Academy where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists.

*This event is held in conjunction with the SBCA Core Knowledge Showcase