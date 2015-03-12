Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:25 pm | A Few Clouds 72º

 
 
 
 

iCAN Art Show at Santa Barbara Community Academy

March 12, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

We invite you to join us for the iCAN Art Show at Santa Barbara Community Academy where each iCAN student will have a unique piece of artwork on display. Families, friends, and members of the community are invited to join us in honoring these students as artists. 

*This event is held in conjunction with the SBCA Core Knowledge Showcase

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: March 12, 2015 5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Santa Barbara Community Academy, 850 Portesuello Ave, SB, CA 93101
  • Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar
 
 
 