iCAN Music Concert at Westside Neighborhood Center
March 9, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
We invite you to join us as students from the iCAN Music Program at the Westside Neighborhood Center perform Classical instrumental pieces for all to enjoy. This event is free and open to the public so bring your family and friends!
Event Details
- Website: http://icansbc.org/calendar