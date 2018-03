Calendar » Ice in Paradise Summer Skate Kick-Off $1 Day!

June 10, 2017 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

SUMMER SKATING DOLLAR DAY... THE BEST COOL DEAL in TOWN!

Join us at Ice in Paradise for this FUN FAMILY EVENT! Every Admission is just $1.00. Every Skate Rental is just $1.00. We’ll have music, instructors on the ice to assist and plenty of activities to make the afternoon FUN for EVERYONE!

Ice in Paradise, Central Coast's Premier Ice Arena, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization