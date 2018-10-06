Calendar » Identity Protection Workshop Planned for Oct. 6

October 6, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

An identity protection workshop is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Rusty’s Pizza Parlor private room, 4880 Hollister Ave., in the Turnpike Shopping Center.

Admission is $10 online at www.businesshubsb.com. At the door, the cost is $15. Admission includes a gift.

The Santa Barbara Business Network is hosting the workshop, which will include presentation on ID protection, tools and tips and question-and-answer session.

One of the presenters will be Emily Atkins, local independent associate for Legal Shield, which provides legal services for businesses.

Atkins specializes in legal service plans, identity theft protection and restoration plans, as well as small business and employee group benefits.

She can be reached at [email protected]

