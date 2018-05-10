Calendar » IEE’s 2018 Emerging Technologies Review

May 10, 2018 from 9:00am - 7:30pm

The Institute for Energy Efficiency (IEE) at the University of California, Santa Barbara invites you to attend the annual all-day 2018 Emerging Technologies Review on Thursday, May 10th. This review will feature distinct speakers and topics, covering new developments in areas of energy and energy efficiency.

Divided into four separate sessions, industrial and academic speakers will cover a broad range of topics in Production & Storage, Computing, Sustainability, and Electronics & Photonics.