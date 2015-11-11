Calendar » If All the Sky Were Paper

November 11, 2015 from 7:30 PM

Lobero Live in Association with Lexikat Artists and Chapman University Present:

If All the Sky Were Paper

Written by Andrew Carroll

Directed by John Benitz

40 COUNTRIES. 6 CONTINENTS. 1 MISSION: To Find the World’s Most Extraordinary War Letters

In honor of Veteren’s Day, the Lobero Theatre presents a compelling drama about the wartime experience, taken from actual letters penned by troops and their loved ones. This performance is a humorous, poignant and moving evening of wartime letters from American soldiers, Marines, sailors and airmen and their loved ones at home, brought to life in a new play.



TICKET INFORMATION:

VIP, Plus a donation of one ticket to a Veteran - $130

VIP - $105

Section A, Plus a donation of one ticket to a Veteran - $70

Section A - $45

Veterans - $25

