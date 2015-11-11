If All the Sky Were Paper
Lobero Live in Association with Lexikat Artists and Chapman University Present:
If All the Sky Were Paper
Written by Andrew Carroll
Directed by John Benitz
40 COUNTRIES. 6 CONTINENTS. 1 MISSION: To Find the World’s Most Extraordinary War Letters
In honor of Veteren’s Day, the Lobero Theatre presents a compelling drama about the wartime experience, taken from actual letters penned by troops and their loved ones. This performance is a humorous, poignant and moving evening of wartime letters from American soldiers, Marines, sailors and airmen and their loved ones at home, brought to life in a new play.
TICKET INFORMATION:
VIP, Plus a donation of one ticket to a Veteran - $130
VIP - $105
Section A, Plus a donation of one ticket to a Veteran - $70
Section A - $45
Veterans - $25
- Starts: November 11, 2015 7:30 PM
- Price: $25 - $130
- Location: Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/if-all-the-sky-were-paper/