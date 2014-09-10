Calendar » “If Your Antiques Could Talk”

September 10, 2014 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, will host certified appraiser Elizabeth Stewart as she presents “If Your Antiques Could Talk,” on Sept. 10.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. Stewart was an appraiser for Jonathan Winter’s estate in Santa Barbara. She has a knack for finding treasures, and she invites guests to bring pieces they’re most interested in learning more about (no jewelry or firearms, please). She’ll determine its value and share its history.

Stewart is a certified appraiser with the Appraisers Association of America, NYC. She is author of “Ask the Gold-Digger” appraisal column for the Santa Barbara News-Press and host of the “Arts and Antiques Radio Show” on KZSB-AM. For more than 26 years she’s provided appraisal services for clients nationwide.

Stewart received her bachelor’s degree in architectural history, magna cum laude, from Tufts University in Boston, and her master's degree in historic preservation from the University of San Diego. She is a docent and guest lecturer for the Santa Barbara Historical Society.

The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93105. Space is limited. To register, please visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877-870-4136.