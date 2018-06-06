Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:09 am | Overcast with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

IHC Open House

October 18, 2012 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Please join us for the IHC’s eighth annual Open House. Meet new faculty, fellows and staff. Learn about the IHC’s programming series for this academic year: Fallout: In the Aftermath of War. Find out about collaborative research programs and funding opportunities. Enjoy good food, wine and conversation.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts, IHC
  • Starts: October 18, 2012 4:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/
