IHC Open House
October 10, 2013 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM
Please join us for the IHC’s eighth annual Open House. Meet new faculty, fellows and staff. Learn about the IHC’s programming series for this academic year: The Value of Care. Find out about collaborative research programs and funding opportunities. Enjoy good food, wine and conversation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts and the IHC.
- Starts: October 10, 2013 4:00PM - 6:00PM
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/ihc-open-house-2013/
