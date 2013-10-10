Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:18 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

IHC Open House

October 10, 2013 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM

Please join us for the IHC’s eighth annual Open House.  Meet new faculty, fellows and staff.  Learn about the IHC’s  programming series for this academic year: The Value of Care.  Find out about collaborative research programs and funding opportunities.  Enjoy good food, wine and conversation.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts and the IHC.
  • Starts: October 10, 2013 4:00PM - 6:00PM
  • Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/ihc-open-house-2013/
  • Sponsors: Sponsored by the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts and the IHC.
 
 
 