IHC Open House

October 8, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Please join us for the IHC’s annual Open House. Meet new faculty, fellows and staff. Learn about the IHC’s programming series for this academic year: The Humanities and the Brain. Find out about collaborative research programs and funding opportunities. Enjoy good food, wine and conversation.

Sponsored by the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.