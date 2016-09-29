IHC Open House
IHC Open House
IHC Open House
Thursday, September 29, 2016 / 4:00 – 6:00 PM
McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
Please join us for the IHC’s annual Open House. Meet new faculty, fellows and staff. Learn about the IHC’s programming series for this academic year: Community Matters. Find out about collaborative research programs and funding opportunities. Enjoy good food, wine and conversation.
Sponsored by the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 29, 2016 4:00 pm - 6:00 pmm
- Price: $0
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB, UCSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/ihc-open-house-3/