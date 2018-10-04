Calendar » IHC Open House

October 4, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

You are invited to the IHC’s Open House on Thursday, October 4, from 4-6 pm.

Cosponsored by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center and the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts.

Meet new Humanities faculty, IHC fellows, and staff members. Learn about Social Securities, our 2018-2019 public events series. Find out about our community-engagement programs and our numerous funding resources for faculty and graduate students. Enjoy good food, drink, and conversation.