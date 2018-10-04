IHC Open House
You are invited to the IHC’s Open House on Thursday, October 4, from 4-6 pm.
Cosponsored by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center and the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Meet new Humanities faculty, IHC fellows, and staff members. Learn about Social Securities, our 2018-2019 public events series. Find out about our community-engagement programs and our numerous funding resources for faculty and graduate students. Enjoy good food, drink, and conversation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Rachel Levinson-Emley
- Starts: October 4, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB UCSB
- Website: https://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/event/ihc-open-house-2/