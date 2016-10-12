Calendar » IHub to Host ‘Business Breakthrough Power Lunch & Learn’

October 12, 2016 from Noon - 1:15 p.m.

A “Business Breakthrough Power Lunch and Learn” workshop will be offered from noon to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 12 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St., Santa Barbara, led by business and life strategy action coach Jackie Ruka, a South Coast businesswoman affiliated with Harvard University and Medical School.

Limited seating is available for the IHub workshop. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunches. Coffee and tea will be available. To reserve a seat, attendees must RSVP at http://meetu.ps/c/2LlPz/1xgTZ/f

The workshop includes: three tips for wealth mindset mastery; one-page business plan template; brainstorming on how to overcome business hurdles; question-and-answer session; and one complimentary business breakthrough coaching session with Ruka.

Six years ago, Ruka founded gethappyzone.com, a Montecito-based company for personal and professional development company. She is known as “America’s Happyologist,” and is a trained art psychotherapist with a master’s from Drexel University College of Medicine.

“More entrepreneurs than ever before are fulfilling their dreams by starting their own business,” Ruka said. “I love coaching and mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs, CEOs and women professionals, especially when we brainstorm the secret sauce to their success.”

Ruka’s best-selling book, “Get Happy and Create a Kick-Butt Life,” speaks to the overworked and overwhelmed business people of today. She also has written numerous articles on that topic for a variety of publications.

Her upcoming book, “Happy is the New Rich: 101 Success Tips to Achieve Your Dreams with a Mindset that Matters!” will be released later this year.

Ruka has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal’s Market Watch and Yahoo Finance for her knowledge in such fields as business coaching, overcoming limiting beliefs, wellness and leadership, as well as for coining the term “gross domestic happiness.”