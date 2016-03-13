Calendar » Il Carnevale di Anacapa

March 13, 2016 from 12:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Join Anacapa School for an afternoon of food and fun at their 32nd Annual School Auction, Il Carnevale di Anacapa. Guests will enjoy an Italian lunch and will have the opportunity to bid on several silent and live auction items, ranging from clothing, art and luxury items to gift certificates for travel, food and entertainment.

All proceeds benefits programs and scholarships for Anacapa students in grades 7-12.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Hilary Doubleday at 965-0228 or [email protected] or visit the website at anacapaschool.org.