Il Carnevale di Anacapa
Join Anacapa School for an afternoon of food and fun at their 32nd Annual School Auction, Il Carnevale di Anacapa. Guests will enjoy an Italian lunch and will have the opportunity to bid on several silent and live auction items, ranging from clothing, art and luxury items to gift certificates for travel, food and entertainment.
All proceeds benefits programs and scholarships for Anacapa students in grades 7-12.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Hilary Doubleday at 965-0228 or [email protected] or visit the website at anacapaschool.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 13, 2016 12:30 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: $40 before Feb. 29, $50 after Feb. 29 or at door. Children under 18 are $15
- Location: Anacapa School, 814 Santa Barbara Street Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.anacapaschool.org/2016/01/14/anacapa-auction-march-13-2016/