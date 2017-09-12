Illness as a Spiritual Path to Transformation
September 12, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
The diagnosis of chronic illness can be seen as a crisis that alters one’s life irrevocably, bringing challenges and changes, but it is also very often the path that leads to greater wholeness and transformation.
We seek healing for the body, yet illness serves as a catalyst for change; offering an invitation to spiritual journey.
Come hear Carolyn Roberts, PhD, MFT, and certified spiritual director share about the awakening aspects of diagnosis!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Janus Counseling Center & Samarkand Retirement Community
- Starts: September 12, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Complimentary
- Location: Samarkand Retirement Community/ Mountain Room
- Website: www.januscounseling.com
- Sponsors: Janus Counseling Center & Samarkand Retirement Community