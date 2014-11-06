Calendar » ‘Images of Africa’ Reception

November 6, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Reception for "Images of Africa" exhibit at the UC Santa Barbara Library, in the Mary Cheadle Room and Special Collections on the third floor, will feature Grammy-nominated music collector Jonathan Ward spinning African records; and wine, beverages and African-themed food. The event is free and open to the public. "Images of Africa" features maps, manuscripts, photographs, rare music, oral histories, books and more that cover 400 years of African history.