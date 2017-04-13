Imaginaries about Muslims: Before and After Trump
April 13, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Donald Trump’s first month in office has seen continuing and escalating anti-Muslim rhetoric and policy. Join us for a cross-disciplinary discussion where:
- Sherene Seikaly (History) reflects on the history of Muslims as public enemies
- Juan Campo (Religious Studies) examines institutional factors leading to the rise of Islamophobia
- Laila Sakr (Film & Media Studies) explores the virtual body politic of social media as it circulates the fear and myth of the Muslim nation
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: Free
- Location: Multicultural Center UCSB
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2017#