“Imagine That!”
May 20, 2012 from 3 p.m.
"Imagine That!" is a dance performance experience for young people to explore the vast possibilities of what can happen when imagination and creativity are made a priority. Art, new technology, and social change happen because of our ability to find creative solutions, dream, and envision a better world.
Event Details
- Starts: May 20, 2012 3 p.m.
- Price: Adults are $16 and Children are $11.
- Location: Marjorie Luke Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=770&returnto=list