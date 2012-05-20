Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:15 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

“Imagine That!”

May 20, 2012 from 3 p.m.

"Imagine That!" is a dance performance experience for young people to explore the vast possibilities of what can happen when imagination and creativity are made a priority. Art, new technology, and social change happen because of our ability to find creative solutions, dream, and envision a better world.

 

Event Details

 
 
 