Calendar » Imagine X Functional Neurology 5-Year Anniversary

October 11, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Santa Barbara, CA:

On Thursday, October 11th, Imagine X Functional Neurology will be hosting their 5-year anniversary party which will feature a Gatsby 1920's theme, red carpet, photo booth, hors d'oeuvres and live music.

Since opening its doors in Fall 2013, Imagine X Functional Neurology has been dedicated to providing world class, drug-free treatments to migraine, dizziness/vertigo and post-concussion sufferers in the Santa Barbara area. Five years later, Imagine X Functional Neurology has patients traveling from all over the world to their offices in Santa Barbara for their one-of-a-kind treatments.

Their office has seen exceptional growth, since adding 3 associate doctors alongside Dr. Adam Harcourt (owner of Imagine X Functional Neurology), and a staff of 12. They are proud to announce the opening of their second location in Beverly Hills, CA which will open in late-October 2018. Dr. Harcourt has also been writing a book on his novel research and treatments of migraine, which is scheduled to be released in winter 2018. He will also be teaching a 150-hour fellowship on Migraines to other doctors from around the world beginning in October 2018.

Dr. Harcourt explains "The migraine population is one of the most underserved group of patients and that needs to end. There are not enough doctors who are properly trained to treat all 4 main factors of migraine and I can't treat the millions of migraine patients myself, which is why it's time to spread this life-changing type of treatment with other doctors around the world." It is that level of commitment that has helped keep Imagine X Functional Neurology growing steadily over the last five years.

The 5-Year Anniversary Extravaganza will highlight the close relationship between the practice and community in several ways. Dr. Harcourt will honor the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region for their support since opening their doors. Dr. Harcourt will also honor his patients, incredible team, and the Santa Barbara community for their constant support. Dr. Harcourt explains, "We are quick to note that none of this is possible without the unwavering support of our friends, team, patients and community. With all of your help, we will ensure that this is just the beginning."

About Imagine X Functional Neurology:

Imagine X Functional Neurology has offices located in Santa Barbara and Beverly Hills, CA. Their motto is "Find the Root Cause, Correct it Drug-Free." Dr. Harcourt and team treat patients suffering with migraines, post-concussion syndrome, dizziness/vertigo and many other neurological conditions. Their programs bring patients to their California offices from literally all over the world. Find out more about their incredible treatments at ixneuro.com