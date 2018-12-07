Calendar » Imagine X Holiday Charity Event

December 7, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Local Functional Neurology Office Finds Creative and Fun Way to Support Local Non-Profit!



SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, December 7, 2018 – The team at Imagine X Functional Neurology is hosting their 4th Annual Imagine X Ugly Christmas Sweater Party to support Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center of Santa Barbara. The Event will take place on Friday, December 7 starting at 7:30 PM, right after the holiday parade on State Street. The event will be held at the offices of Imagine X Functional Neurology located at 804 Anacapa Street, in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. The event will add karaoke for the first time this year, in addition to being red carpet style with photo booths, holiday cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, music and dancing. As always, the GRAND PRIZE will to to the ugliest and most creative sweater! There will be karaoke donations, silent auction and raffle - ALL proceeds will be donated to Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center. All ages welcome!

Jodi House is a Non-Profit that provides support and assistance to victims of traumatic brain injury, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources, and support. Whether due to an auto accident, sports injury, stroke, tumor, or one of countless other causes, Jodi House has programs that help encourage the physical, cognitive and behavioral recovery of brain injury survivors. As a cutting-edge brand of health care, Imagine X Functional Neurology is committed to bringing relief to people suffering from Migraine, Post Concussion Syndrome and Dizziness/Vertigo via Functional Neurology. Having just celebrated their 5-year anniversary this summer, they have had hundreds of patients fly from literally all over the world for their life-changing treatments of these conditions. Their second location, located in Beverly Hills, CA opens in just a few weeks.



Dr. Adam Harcourt (owner of Imagine X Functional Neurology) served as board president for Jodi House from 2017-2018. He says “We understand how great the impact of traumatic brain injury can be to patients, as well as the families of traumatic brain injury survivors. That’s why we are so excited to be having an event that is centered around helping this community. For years, survivors of traumatic brain injury didn’t have a lot of options. Now, there’s a better solution.”



For more details about Jodi House, visit their website jodihouse.org or call 805 563 2882.



For more information about Imagine X Functional Neurology, visit their website at ixneuro.-

com or call 805 962 1988 for more information.