Calendar » Immigration, Identities, and Injustice

April 28, 2016 from 6pm - 7pm

With immigration as a critical theme in current presidential debates, the discourse around undocumented immigrants reduces issues facing complex communities while ignoring systemic injustices. A panel of UCSB faculty and advocates will highlight marginalized identities within the larger undocumented community and consider the debates about citizenship, enforcement, and immigration reform through a human rights lens. The panel will be moderated by Dr. William Robinson, professor of Sociology, Global Studies, and Latin American Studies at UCSB.