Calendar » Immortal Technique

February 7, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Felipe Coronel, known as Immortal Technique, is a recording artist, filmmaker, writer, and activist. Hailing from Peru, by way of Harlem, New York, he is one of the highest selling independent artists putting forth a combination of globally themed revolutionary music with a gritty reality based street Hip-Hop. Not only is he an artist, but also a human rights advocate. The President of Viper Records, 4 records deep in the game, with over 250,000 records sold, he has the Hip-Hop community highly anticipating his 5th studio album The Middle Passage. The Hub is located in the University Center at UC Santa Barbara. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Co-sponsored by A.S. Program Board and the Hub.