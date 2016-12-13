Calendar » Impact Hub Holiday Mega Bash

December 13, 2016 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Join the Impact Hub Holiday Mega Bash festivities! Get all dolled up and bring your friends along to enjoy locally provided spirits and appetizers, good conversation, and a live band.

Take part in our raffle to walk away with fun prizes like Satellite wine, membership at CorePower Yoga and Impact Hub Santa Barbara, and toys made by Unity Shoppe.

We're grateful to be able to donate a portion of the evening's proceeds to local nonprofit Unity Shoppe, which provides basic necessities of life while encouraging self-sufficiency and independent living during periodic times of crisis for low-income families, children, the elderly and those affected by fire, flood and disaster.

Members: $10

Non-Members: $20

Advance Ticket Sales Only

5 - 8 PM