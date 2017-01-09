Calendar » Impact Hub Hosts Free Event with Surf Air

January 9, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Impact Hub Santa Barbara, 1117 State St., will host a free, community event, "Surf Air: Changing the Way You Fly," from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9.

Attendees who enter a business card into a raffle during the event could win an opportunity to fly in the Surf Air club with a round-trip travel voucher for two. Surf Air is a members-only club offering "all-you-can-fly" service within a network of private California airports.

Club members bypass the lines, fees and stresses of commercial air travel by booking scheduled private flights from their smartphone in 30 seconds or less, arriving at the airport minutes before flying, and taking off quickly.

For more information, see https://impacthubsb.spaces.nexudus.com/en/events/tickets/271366097/surf-airchanging-the-way-you-fly ###