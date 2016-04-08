Calendar » Impact Hub Overview and Tour

April 8, 2016 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Impact Hub is a new coworking space opening in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, and has an emphasis on collaboration, community and entrepreneurship. In this information meeting, we’ll go over the advantages of coworking and what you can expect from our local Impact Hub, give a sneak peak of our programming, give a tour of the Impact Hub under construction (see the before and after!) and answer any questions. If you know someone who has not yet heard about Impact Hub, but could benefit from the coworking space and the community, please share this event with them!

Event is located at the Orfalea Downtown Center, 1221 Chapala St, Santa Barbara from 4:30 - 6 pm. Parking is available in City Lot #5.