Calendar » Impact Hub to Host FuelBox Feb. 17 Product Demonstration

February 17, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Santa Barbara-based FuelBox Inc. will exhibit "the Ultimate Charging Solution," the company's flagship product, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 17th, at Impact Hub, 1117 State St.

FuelBox Chief Executive Officer and President Steve Shotwell along with company co-founders Dan Friedman and Robert Herr will discuss the development of their patented mobile-device charging system. Friedman serves as FuelBox chief marketing officer and Herr is the company's chief creative officer.

Herr and Friedman attended Santa Barbara City College when they founded FuelBox in 2012 and were recently featured on KCLU & National Public Radio.

The FuelBox Ultimate Charging Solution is a combination of a docking station and mobile battery pack which charges magnetically and provides more than 25 extra hours of power for cell phones, tablets and other devices, both at home and on the go.

The wall-mounted docking station and battery pack both have charging cords built-in for nearly all cell phones and tablets, which creates a convenience factor unlike any other product currently in the market.

Shotwell joined FuelBox as president, CEO and board member in September 2016. He has more than 30 years of executive management experience in manufacturing and selling high-tech, high-volume products. He was recently president and CEO of SloanLED, which was acquired by Baird Capital.

Other FuelBox executives include: Vice President of Operations Thomas Trenschel; Chief Financial Officer Paul Daniel; and Chairman of the Board Jim Sloan.

FuelBox is headquartered at 114 E. Haley St., Suite K, in Santa Barbara. The 3,000-square-foot office space allows the company to develop its next phase of products. FuelBox products are selling quickly and are available at myfuelbox.com.