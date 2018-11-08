Calendar » Impact Investing and Innovation in the Fields of Rehabilitation, Disabilities and Assistive Technolo

November 8, 2018 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Please join the conversation! Speakers will be joining us from Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, OTOjOY and Cognixion.



Andreas Forsland, Founder & CEO, Cognixion

Transform the lives of half a billion people by unlocking verbal communication

Cognixion™ is the revolutionary sensory communication system that enables people to communicate using a brain computer interface (BCI) that translates brainwaves directly into communication. Cognixion has been internationally recognized for its innovation and use of exponential technologies to solve a social and healthcare global challenge - affecting the lives of people unable to speak. Cognixion has won the prestigious Roddenberry Prize, the Gold Edison Award for Social Impact, the Global Elevate Award and the Singularity University Global Grand Challenge for Education. Prior to founding Cognixion, Andreas envisioned and grew remarkable design teams at Citrix, Philips Electronics, Progressive Insurance, IBM and has pioneered innovative solutions that have disrupted markets and created new categories across consumer digital lifestyles, mobile communication, and healthcare, improving lives and revenues. Andreas has also spoken around the world on topics of innovation, transforming healthcare, universal design and the ‘Future of Communication’.



Thomas Kaufmann, Founder & CEO, OTOjOY

Assistive Listening Technology Morphing into Augmented Reality Audio

Thomas Kaufmann is a disability advocate, inventor of assistive technology, entrepreneur and music enthusiast. Having grown up in Germany, he received a postgraduate degree in physics from the University of Bonn and a Master of Science degree in chemistry from the UC Santa Barbara. Thomas started his first business, a booking agency for DJs and musicians, at age 18. In 2012, he turned his passions for music, technology, and helping others into his second venture, OTOjOY, which focuses on audio technology to provide superior listening experiences in public venues and to improve accessibility for people with hearing loss. OTOjOY's LoopBuds were honored with a 2018 CES Innovation Award, a 2018 Edison Award, and were a finalist for the 2018 Global Mobile Awards.



Sharon Basham, Medical Director, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital

Empowering people with disabilities to achieve optimum quality of life

Sharon is the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Medical Director and a full time hospital-based physiatrist. She has been in private practice with Central Coast Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for 20 years and is the managing partner of the practice. Her primary Board certification is Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, with subspecialty boards in Pain Medicine and Brain Injury Medicine. She holds a BA in Biology from Vassar College, a MD from Chicago Medical School and did her residency at UCLA.



Members reception immediately to follow at Satellite SB.





