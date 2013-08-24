Calendar » Impact of Modern Technology on Education

August 24, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

In this seminar, Kim Miller, local science and math teacher, will explore a wide range of innovations in educational technology, such as the use of student remote-response devices which can transform the learner's experience to one of rapid, intense engagement and interactivity. Technology enables teachers to flip their curriculum so that students use the internet to study instructional materials and then use classroom time to collaborate on projects with other students. Through iTunes and Kahn Academy, the internet provides access to online, university-level instruction.

Technology also is inspiring a revolution in content developed by producers, as well as consumers. Just as YouTube revolutionized the purpose, source and content of video resources, new software enables computer-savvy educators to create sophisticated, interactive, educational modules, games, video and simulations. Curriculum production is no longer controlled by corporate textbook companies, but smaller, independent producers, often themselves "regular school teachers", who share their knowledge and products in a more creative and fertile domain. Seminar participants will be encouraged to share their thoughts and experience with the possibilities, benefits and limitations of using these new educational technologies to inspire students and promote the emergence of well-rounded, global citizens.

For more information: 805-967-1055.

