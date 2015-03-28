Calendar » Impact of Modernizationon on Traditional Culture in Southeast Asia

March 28, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Seminar at the Institute of World Culture

How have the methods of modernization and economic development such as exploration by transnational corporations, large-scale mining and factory production impacted traditional values and lifestyles in Southeast Asia? Can reverence for the natural world, the use of traditional medicines, the belief in holistic mythology and protective taboos survive and continue to nourish people, at least in rural villages? Will the threats to land titles, burial grounds and fishing rights undermine the traditional meaning of “to belong” to a community and to live in harmony within the natural environment? Can modern education and the tools of ecology management empower those suffering from the rush toward modernization and help them to adapt to change while preserving some of their traditional values and core identity? Will exposure to modern life styles and values lead instead to impoverishment and alienation?

These and other questions will be addressed with the aid of stories, taped conversations and photos presented by Julie Campbell. She lived in Indonesia for over 20 years doing original research and working in Irian, Jaya with native tribes and oil, mining and exploration corporations to reduce the impact of development plans. She has studied the impact of modernization on other traditional societies in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

For more information: http://www.worldculture.org

Free of charge but donations are appreciated.